IPOH: The post-mortem process for 13 of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students killed in a crash at KM53 of the East-West Highway near Gerik early this morning is expected to be completed by midnight tonight.

Perak Health director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said that as of 3.30 pm today, six post-mortems had been completed at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here.

“The process is time-consuming due to the condition of the bodies, and some family members have yet to arrive from the East Coast to identify them. Once the post-mortems are done, the bodies will be handed over to the families in stages,” he told reporters at the HRPB Forensics Department.

The other two bodies were sent to Hospital Gerik for post-mortem.

Dr Feisul said three teams were involved in the post-mortem process, which began at 11.30 am.

“The 13 bodies arrived at (HRPB) about 9 am. For each body, the process takes about two to three hours, depending on its condition. Given the large number of victims, it will take some time,” he said.

The students were travelling in a chartered bus from Jerteh, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, when it collided with a multi-purpose vehicle near Tasik Banding at 1.10 am.