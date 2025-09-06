KUALA LUMPUR: The fatal bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in the early hours of this morning near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak has prompted the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to establish a special task force to investigate the tragic incident.

The task force, involving the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), Road Transport Department (JPJ), Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and other relevant agencies, will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police aim to complete the investigation report as soon as possible to prosecute those allegedly responsible for the crash.

The accident occurred at 1.10 am at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Banun, near Tasik Banding, when the chartered bus carrying UPSI students overturned after colliding with the rear of a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The bus, carrying 42 students aged 21 to 23 returning to campus after the Aidiladha holidays, departed from Jerteh, Terengganu, at 9 pm last night.

Thirteen victims died at the scene, and two succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Post-mortems for 13 bodies are being conducted at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh, while two are at Gerik Hospital.

The MPV, carrying a family of four including two children, veered off the road, resulting in minor injuries.

Police have yet to identify all victims, including the 15 deceased, as post-mortem processes are ongoing, and are investigating technical aspects, human negligence, the driver’s records and also if the road’s dark, winding and downhill conditions contributed to the crash.

The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will provide RM2,000 initial aid and RM1,000 disaster relief to victims’ families to ease the burden, including funeral arrangements.

The Terengganu government has also pledged immediate assistance to affected families, while the Perak government has announced a contribution of RM1,000 per victim to help next of kin who travelled to Perak for identification and funeral arrangements.

UPSI has also assigned a staff member to assist each family involved, ensuring their welfare is prioritised throughout the process.

Also, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Pertubuhan Amal Komuniti Besut (Amal Besut) from Terengganu, has dispatched hearses to Perak to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased.

The Works Ministry (KKR) has instructed the Public Works Department (JKR) to work with the road maintenance concessionaire to provide technical advice and expertise.

The tragedy has also drawn condolences from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and members of the Cabinet also conveyed their condolences and sympathies via their respective social media platforms.

In light of the incident, the Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS) has proposed that the government establish a National Emergency Student Fund to provide immediate support for higher education students and their families in the event of such tragedies, including access to psychological treatment and recovery assistance.

This is not the first deadly bus accident involving driver-related factors. The most recent occurred on Dec 24, 2016, when 14 people were killed and 16 injured after an express bus plunged into a 20-foot ravine at KM137 of the North-South Expressway near Kampung Jayo, Muar in Johor.

The deadliest bus tragedy in Malaysia took place on Aug 21, 2013, when 37 people, including the driver, were killed and 16 others injured after a bus carrying 52 passengers plunged 60 metres into a ravine at KM3.6 of the Genting Highlands-Kuala Lumpur road.