Gerik crash: Bus driver’s licence suspended, operating company being investigated - JPJ

PUTRAJAYA: The public service vehicle (PSV) licence of the bus driver involved in the accident involving students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has been suspended with immediate effect, according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the action was taken in accordance with the provisions of Section 56(4) of the Road Transport Act 1987 [Act 333] following an ongoing investigation.

“JPJ has also opened an investigation paper against the owner of the company operating the vehicle involved, including the company that received the leased permit to operate the bus,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspension of the licence will remain in effect until the investigation is completed as a proactive measure to protect public interest and ensure the safety of road users.

He also said the JPJ emphasised its commitment not to compromise on any violations of the law that could endanger the lives of road users.

The accident that occurred on the East-West Highway (JRTB), Gerik in Perak on June 9 at around 1.10 am claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students.

In the incident, the 15 students were among those on a chartered bus, travelling from Jertih to their main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, which was involved in a collision with a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The crash also resulted in 33 others being injured, including the bus driver and conductor, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.