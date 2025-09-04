German man dies of heart attack while cycling near Sungai Siput

IPOH: A 67-year-old German man was found dead, believed to have suffered a heart attack while cycling near Perlop 1 Mosque, Jalan Perlop 1, close to Sungai Siput, here today.

Acting Sungai Siput police chief DSP Mohd Rohaizimi Razali said they received information about the incident from the public at 10.46 am involving an elderly foreigner.

The victim, a foreigner, was cycling alone from his home in Ipoh to Sungai Siput at the time of the incident.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it is believed that he lost control of his bicycle and fell by the roadside. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

“A check found no damage to the bicycle, and the victim’s personal belongings, such as cash and a mobile phone, were found intact,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rohaizimi said the victim’s body was sent to Sungai Siput Hospital for a post-mortem. Preliminary reports confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

“We have found no signs of foul play and the case is being classified as sudden death.

We advise the public, especially road users, to exercise caution and adhere to road safety rules to prevent similar incidents,“ he added.