A 25-year-old man from Guangxi, China, unexpectedly struck it lucky after choosing a rather unique place to test his fortune — his ancestors’ tomb.

According to the South China Morning Post, the man spent 600 yuan (approximately RM364) on 60 lottery scratch cards, which he brought with him to the tomb during a visit.

Hoping to receive some ancestral blessings, he decided to scratch all the tickets right there at the gravesite.

To his surprise, one of the scratch cards revealed a 4,000 yuan (RM2,426) win.

Overjoyed and grateful, he immediately kowtowed four times to honour his ancestors.

But his luck didn’t stop there — he continued scratching and in the end, he had won a total of 10,000 yuan (RM6,066).

The man, who said he rarely wins anything, called this his biggest lottery success yet. He later shared his good fortune on social media, simply writing, “Thank you, ancestors.”

His story quickly went viral, drawing amused reactions from netizens.

“Your ancestors seem to be quite different from mine. I didn’t win anything this year,” one commenter joked.

“Young people today are putting too much pressure on their ancestors,” another quipped.

A third chimed in with, “Burn joss paper worth dozens of yuan and make wishes worth millions.”

It seems that for this lucky lottery player, honouring family tradition really paid off — quite literally.