Gig Workers Bill 2025 hailed as landmark step for Malaysia’s future work

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation has described the passing of the Gig Workers Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat as a landmark step in shaping future work in Malaysia.

Its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the Bill provides a clear regulatory framework that recognizes the unique status of gig workers, particularly those engaged on digital platforms, while introducing essential protections, including access to social security, mechanisms for dispute resolution and safeguards against unfair practices.

He said the Bill also comes at a critical time when Malaysia’s labour market is undergoing rapid transformation driven by technology, new business models and evolving worker expectations.

According to Syed Hussain, the organisation fully supports the government’s effort to institutionalise fair protection for gig workers while preserving the flexibility that is central to the gig economy’s sustainability, and this approach is consistent with the principles of the International Labour Organization.

“The MEF emphasised that while protections are necessary, any new legal framework must avoid over-regulation that could undermine the viability of the gig model,” he stated.

“Excessive compliance costs and rigid employment definitions could deter businesses from engaging gig workers and reduce opportunities for Malaysians seeking supplementary income.”

“The MEF also stressed that flexibility is the hallmark of gig work, offering workers the freedom to choose when, where and how they work, while enabling businesses to scale services efficiently,” he added.

“Safeguarding this flexibility will ensure that the gig economy remains sustainable, competitive, and attractive to both local and international investors,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Gig Workers Bill 2025, which, among other things, aims to protect the rights of gig workers, provide for the obligations of contracting entities, and regulate the terms and conditions of service agreements made between contracting entities and gig workers.

Meanwhile, the passing of the Bill was also welcomed by Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia, which described it as the end of all forms of injustice against 1.2 million gig workers in Malaysia.

According to GKMM, this includes issues such as the absence of social protection, particularly Perkeso, low payment rates that are not commensurate with the work, complex claims procedures, and the long time it takes employers to settle claims made by gig workers.

With the passing of the Bill and its eventual gazetting and enforcement, GKMM urges employers who hire freelance journalists, cameramen, and videographers to immediately hold meetings and discussions to review the requirements for finalisation.

“This includes drafting a fairer and more transparent form of employment contract, especially to address the issues mentioned earlier,“ it said. – Bernama