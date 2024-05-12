TUMPAT: A total of 130 children rescued from charity homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) have yet to be claimed by their parents, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said this was likely because the children’s parents were afraid of being arrested if they came to pick up their children.

“They are worried about coming to claim their children because the matter involves the police, but in fact, those arrested had other offences,“ she told reporters after visiting flood victims at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Tumpat 2 here today.

Nancy said the Social Welfare Department (JKM) had contacted the children’s parents, but no response was received.

“JKM needs to return these children to their parents as there is a specific period set by the court,“ she said, adding that there is a special procedure for handing over the children.

She added that JKM needs to obtain a court order for a person who is qualified and suitable to take care of the child.

Since the first phase of Operation Global began in early September, a total of 415 individuals, including the top management of GISBH, have been arrested for various offences while 625 victims aged two months to 28 years have been rescued by the police.