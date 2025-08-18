GISBH case papers refined and resubmitted to prosecution - Selangor EXCO

SHAH ALAM: The investigation papers on GISBH Holdings Sdn Bhd have been refined and resubmitted to the prosecution, according to state Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah.

He stated that the state government is awaiting further action from the prosecution regarding the company, previously accused of violating a fatwa on deviant teachings in Selangor.

“As of two weeks ago, I was informed that the investigation papers had been refined and resubmitted,“ he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Book of Records Flexi Parking award ceremony.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) earlier arrested 108 individuals linked to GISBH, with most charged under Section 12 (c) of the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) is reportedly refining laws to address entities violating gazetted fatwas.

Mohammad Fahmi noted a decline in former GISBH followers in Selangor, as many have relocated to other states following the group’s ban.

“I was also informed that many GISBH followers have moved to other states, as the group has been banned under a fatwa in Selangor,“ he said.

Children rescued from GISBH-linked charity homes have been enrolled in mainstream schools, with Lembaga Zakat Selangor providing aid for their basic needs.

Parents of these children are attending Riqab rehabilitation classes, with progress reported over the six-month period. - Bernama