Kelantan cuts waste by 30% via recycling, aims for 2025 target

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan must strengthen household recycling to help Malaysia achieve the federal government’s 40 per cent recycling target by 2025.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said current efforts have cut landfill waste by nearly 30 per cent.

This reduction has lowered disposal costs for the Kota Bharu Municipal Council Islamic City (MPKB-BRI) and extended the Beris Lalang landfill’s lifespan.

Hilmi highlighted the success of Drive-Through Recycling Centres (DTRC) in Panji and Kubur Maras, funded under the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s Sejati Madani programme.

“These centres allow the public to send separated recyclables conveniently while also creating economic opportunities and side income,” he said.

He urged expanding the initiative to all districts under the National Cleanliness Policy, which promotes recycling centres in residential, commercial, and educational areas.

Seven local councils in Kelantan already offer DTRC services, with plans to extend them to all councils this year.

The Panji DTRC collected 6,382 kg of recyclables last year, while Kubur Maras, operational since February, recorded 112 kg.

Hilmi added that the state is reviewing the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672) for possible adoption.

A recent visit to Kedah studied its enforcement of the Act, but no final decision has been made.

Seven states, including Kedah and Johor, have adopted Act 672, while Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Selangor, and Kelantan have yet to do so. - Bernama