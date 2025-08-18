84-year-old granny goes viral playing pickleball in baju kurung

AN 84-year-old Malaysian grandmother has become an internet sensation after footage of her energetically playing pickleball while dressed in traditional baju kurung captured the hearts of social media users nationwide.

The heartwarming video, shared by TikTok user @zankraze, showcases the spirited senior citizen, affectionately known as “Opah,“ enthusiastically participating in the popular racquet sport alongside her family members at an indoor court facility.

According to the video caption, Opah receives coaching guidance from her grandson Zakwan, who helped her navigate the game’s techniques and strategies during their family sporting session.

The TikTok uploader expressed admiration for his grandmother’s abilities, commenting: “Yeah she still look sharp and good reflex action. Semangat tetap semangat”.

Social media users have been particularly impressed by Opah’s athletic coordination while wearing the traditional Malay dress.

TikTok user @jawahirahmadhatta noted: “Tak banyak bergerak kaki hand swing bagus” (Not much leg movement but good hand swing technique).

What makes this video especially captivating is witnessing Opah’s confidence and concentration as she grips her racquet and strikes the ball, all while elegantly dressed in her complete baju kurung outfit.

The footage demonstrates that age and traditional attire need not be barriers to enjoying recreational sports and staying physically active. Opah’s enthusiastic participation has inspired viewers across generations, proving that sporting enjoyment transcends age boundaries.

The viral video has sparked conversations about senior citizen fitness and the importance of intergenerational family activities, with many netizens praising the family’s commitment to including their elderly member in recreational pursuits.

Pickleball, a paddle sport combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, has been gaining popularity among Malaysian players of all ages due to its accessibility and lower physical impact compared to traditional racquet sports.

Opah’s story serves as an inspiring reminder that maintaining an active lifestyle and embracing new experiences remains possible regardless of age, cultural dress preferences, or physical limitations.

The positive response from social media users highlights Malaysia’s appreciation for elderly citizens who continue pursuing active, engaging lifestyles while honoring their cultural traditions through their choice of attire.