GISBH CEO and three ex-accountants face 264 money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM: The Chief Executive Officer of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd and three former company accountants have pleaded not guilty to 264 counts of money laundering totalling RM40.01 million.

GISBH CEO Nasiruddin Mohd Ali faces 109 money laundering charges involving RM14 million, while former accountant Asmat @ Asmanira Muhamad Ramly faces 41 charges totalling RM5 million.

Mohd Khushairi Osman faces 54 charges involving RM20.3 million, and Hamimah Yakub faces 60 counts of transferring and receiving illegal proceeds totalling RM710,000.

All four defendants entered their pleas separately before Sessions Court Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud after the charges were read out.

The alleged offences occurred at various bank branches throughout Selangor between 2020 and 2024, involving transactions with multiple parties including GISBH, GISB Mart Sdn Bhd, GISB Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd, and a childcare centre.

They were charged under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Upon conviction, the accused face imprisonment of up to 15 years and fines of at least five times the value of illegal proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohd Izham Mohd Marzuki, Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Affendi and P. Sangari represented the prosecution, while all defendants were represented by counsel Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin.

The court set bail at RM20,000 each for Hamimah and Asmanira and RM25,000 for Mohd Khushairi, with specific conditions including providing a surety from Selangor or Kuala Lumpur.

Additional bail conditions require the accused to report to PDRM’s AMLA division at Bukit Aman in the first week of every month and refrain from interfering with prosecution witnesses.

Nasiruddin was not granted bail as he is currently detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The court scheduled the cases involving Hamimah and Nasiruddin for mention on November 6, while Asmanira and Khushairi’s cases will be mentioned on November 24.

Hamimah had previously pleaded not guilty in the same court yesterday to nine additional counts of money laundering involving RM3.89 million. – Bernama