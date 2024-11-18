GISBH: Main focus on children’s rehabilitation, reuniting them with families - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: Rehabilitation efforts for children rescued under Op Global involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are comprehensive, covering faith, counselling, patriotism, education and skills, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the focus extends to reuniting these children with their parents and families.

He said that the rehabilitation measures involve experts to ensure the children can reintegrate safely into society and reduce trauma risk from being victims of GISBH.

“These rehabilitation efforts require the dedication and commitment of various parties to ensure these children are not neglected and can resume normal lives in society,” he said during a question-and-answer session.

Mohd Na’im was responding to a supplementary question from Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) regarding rehabilitation efforts for GISBH children, especially concerning trauma risks.

To Zakri’s original question on steps taken to address the issue of GISBH, Mohd Na’im said the strategic cooperation between the National Security Council, Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Home Ministry, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, Royal Malaysia Police and state religious authorities is being reinforced.

Other measures include harmonising fatwas related to GISBH’s teachings, ensuring legal enforcement, providing rehabilitation for victims and members, and continuously monitoring the group’s activities.