A tense confrontation unfolded at Dataran Merdeka recently as a street vendor, resisting the confiscation of his cart, resorted to throwing mineral water bottles at enforcement officers.

The dramatic incident, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, igniting a heated online discussion.

ALSO READ: “Why not add full name & address?” netizen trolls biker for replacing number plate with Siti Nabilah

The video, uploaded by TikTok user @user62935921735153, shows the vendor becoming visibly agitated as two plainclothes officers attempted to seize his cart, which was laden with mineral water bottles.

In a display of defiance, the vendor overturned his cart, scattering bottles and tissue packets across the field. A woman, believed to be connected to the vendor, also joined the fray, verbally confronting the officers in front of a growing crowd of onlookers.

Despite the vendor’s aggressive actions, the officers maintained their composure and refrained from retaliating.

The incident has triggered a wave of online commentary, with many Malaysians expressing support for the enforcement officers and emphasising the importance of adhering to regulations.

One user called AhmadLuqmanMohdZaki commented: “Sorry, brother. Thanks to DBKL. Other people do business with proper ethics and licenses. It’s just not your day—you always get away with it. Hopefully, stadiums will also be monitored like this.”

“Why are you yelling at that person for doing their job? “They’re just following orders. And now they’re the one getting scolded.

“If you don’t want to follow the rules, then at least be smart enough to do it well and take responsibility for it,” achikkopimilotofu wrote.

“If you want to do business, act like it’s your own place. Follow the rules... don’t just do whatever you want — this country has laws,” Rora multiply7 commented.