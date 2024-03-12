KUALA LUMPUR: Parents or guardians of children linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) need not be afraid to meet with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to verify their biological relationship with the child.

Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said JKM would not take action, such as arresting parents or guardians, unless they had a criminal record with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“We are aware that some parents do not dare to respond or come to us early (to prove their biological relationship with the child), for fear of being arrested and having to pay lawyer fees.

“They can contact and come directly to JKM without using any mediator (lawyer), as we are deeply concerned about the fate of the children, with 140 of them still waiting to be returned to their families,” she said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She said this in response to Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin’s supplementary question on the time needed for the children’s mental health recovery prior to their return to their families.

According to Nancy, as of today, a total of 420 out of the 560 children rescued through Op Global have been handed over to their families, including four who were placed in the care of qualified and suitable individuals.

Since the launch of Op Global Phase 1 in early September, a total of 415 individuals, including top management from GISBH, have been arrested, and 625 victims, aged between two months and 28 years, have been rescued by the police.

However, following questioning by the enforcement agency, Nancy said it was found that only 560 victims were involved, and all of them were currently in the temporary custody of JKM.