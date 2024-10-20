GISBH: Police take Ummu Atiyah to site of alleged captivity in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today brought Ummu Atiyah, the daughter of former Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Muhammad, to the location where she claimed to have been held captive for about a month at the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) settlement in Batu Hampar, Perak.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 41-year-old woman arrived at the Padang Gajah police station in Perak at 11 am to once again record her statement regarding her previous allegations, before being taken to the location for identification purposes.

According to him, the recorded statement revealed that the victim was locked up in a house before being sent to her grandmother in Kedah.

“The victim stated that there was no incident of rape, molestation or physical injury while she was locked up. She also attempted to escape but was caught and locked up again,” he said when contacted.

Razarudin said the identification process at the scene went smoothly before the victim was allowed to go home.

The IGP added that the settlement in question had been raided and several children were rescued through a series of Op Global raids that began on Sept 11.

Earlier, Ummu Atiyah, who is the eldest daughter of the Al-Arqam leader also known as Abuya, was taken to the scene of the incident at 2.38 pm escorted by five police vehicles from the Taiping district police headquarters (IPD).

The victim, who was dressed in a grey ‘kebarung’ outfit, was seen leading police officers to the location, believed to be a one-storey house in the settlement along with several other sites.

“Thank you, I want to go back to KL (Kuala Lumpur),” she said briefly when met by reporters before leaving the location at 3.07 pm today.

It is understood that the investigation at the scene of the incident was led by ASP N Suder, a senior investigating officer from the Criminal Investigation Division of IPD Taiping, along with 10 policemen.

Yesterday, Razarudin said police are conducting an investigation into Ummu Atiyah’s allegations of oppression and captivity by GISB members. He added that the woman’s statement had been recorded at the Kuala Sungai Baru police station in Melaka on Sept 24.