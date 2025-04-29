PUTRAJAYA: An internal investigation into the error in the display of the Jalur Gemilang in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Examination Results Analysis Report is still underway, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She therefore requested the cooperation of all parties to give space for the investigation to proceed.

“We will not compromise on the matters related to this investigation. We will provide space for a thorough investigation to be carried out so that such a mistake, which I believe has had a significant impact, is not repeated.

“The Jalur Gemilang issue is no joke, so give us space, and we will provide our full commitment and support to this investigation process,” she told reporters after officiating the 56th KPM-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2024 here today.

Earlier, the MOE was reported to be conducting a detailed investigation into the error involving the display of the Jalur Gemilang in the SPM Examination Results Analysis Report.

Several artificial intelligence-generated images shown on pages 14 and 15 of the report depicted the national flag inaccurately.

The MOE has also apologised for the error and instructed that the printed analysis reports be returned, with corrections currently being made.