Global Sumud Flotilla enters critical phase en route to Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission has entered its most crucial phase while sailing in international waters near Greece before heading towards Gaza.

Founder of Cinta Salam Malaysia Ahmad Musa Al-Nuwayri Kamaruzaman described the coming week as the decisive moment of the entire movement.

Ahmad Musa, currently aboard the vessel ALMA, stated that the GSF ship is en route to gather with other participating vessels and expects to arrive near Greece within the next two days.

He explained that the distance from Greece to Gaza is relatively close, with an estimated additional four to five days of sailing required to reach Gaza.

“This week represents the critical point that will determine the success of all our efforts, so we need prayers from all Malaysians,“ he said during a live stream with Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Ahmad Musa emphasised that mission success extends beyond physical arrival to reviving international attention on the Palestinian issue through social media.

He highlighted that the Palestinian cause has regained global attention, with everyone now discussing the atrocities in Gaza.

International solidarity was demonstrated by tens of thousands of Italian dockworkers in Genoa pledging a massive strike if GSF ships face harassment during their voyage.

The Italian contingent has sent a signal vessel that, if communication is lost for more than 20 minutes, will trigger the shutdown of one of Italy’s most important ports crucial to Israeli supplies.

Regarding safety precautions, all participants are taking turns monitoring their vessels at night following the appearance of several unidentified drones.

These drones appear only at night and disappear by morning, with five to six visible without binoculars during recent nights.

The GSF voyage across the Mediterranean carries food, medicine, and peace messages with scheduled arrival in Gaza’s waters by month’s end.

The mission involves more than 1,000 volunteers aboard nearly 70 boats aiming to break the Gaza blockade.

This international coalition brings together participants from Europe, Asia, South Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East emphasizing non-violence principles.

All delegations view the ships as symbols of global solidarity with the people of Gaza. – Bernama