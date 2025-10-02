Global Sumud Flotilla enters red zone 100 nautical miles from Gaza

SEPANG: The Global Sumud Flotilla mission carrying humanitarian supplies and international activists to assist Gaza has successfully entered the R3 Red Zone.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed the first vessel Seulle entered the red zone at about 9.20 pm Malaysian time.

He stated that barring any obstacles, the mission would enter the R2 Red Zone tomorrow at 4.08 am Malaysian time or 11.08 pm Gaza time.

SNCC continues to closely monitor vessel progress while maintaining constant communication with the crews.

The command centre provides moral support to those on board during their training and preparation phases.

Mission participants currently limit external communication to avoid potential disruptions during these critical phases.

Dr Sani Araby expressed hope that these phases would conclude successfully with divine blessing.

He urged Malaysians to continue praying for the mission’s success despite any trials encountered.

Favourable conditions without obstacles like adverse wind or speed issues could see the mission reach Gaza shoreline tomorrow at 6.32 pm Malaysian time.

The estimated arrival time translates to 1.32 pm Gaza time if all proceeds according to plan. – Bernama