GOF: Cosmetic products worth over RM90,000 seized in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized a range of cosmetic products, valued at approximately RM92,600, during Op Taring Wawasan in Tumpat yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said that the products were discovered by members of the 8th Battalion while on patrol at an illegal base in Pengkalan Kubor at 11.15 am.

He explained that the personnel on duty spotted several boxes abandoned along the banks of Sungai Golok. Upon inspection, the boxes were found to contain various cosmetic items.

“All of the products are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand into the local market without proper documentation. This case is being investigated under Section 7(1)(E) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan added that the seized goods were taken to the Pengkalan Kubor Komtak for further action.