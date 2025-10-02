KOTA BHARU: An attempt to smuggle over 4,000 orchid plants valued at RM2 million was thwarted by the General Operations Force (GOF) in an operation at Kampung Parit Air in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said GOF officers intercepted a suspicious-looking vehicle at around 1 pm under the “Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan”.

“They discovered thousands of orchid plants believed meant for the local market. The plants are also believed to carry pests and diseases that could threaten the country’s agricultural sector,” he said in a statement today.

The 59-year-old local driver, suspected of acting as the courier, was arrested, and the case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).

Nik Ros Azhan added that the suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.