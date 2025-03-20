GOF foils attempt to smuggle RM1m worth of coconuts into Thailand

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle nearly 38,580 coconuts, estimated to be worth RM1.03 million, from an illegal base storage in Sekam Padi, Kampung Simpangan in Tumpat yesterday.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made during Op Taring Wawasan around 1.30 pm when the 7th Battalion GOF team intercepted a trailer suspected of smuggling coconuts.

He said that upon inspection, nearly 38,580 coconuts were found inside the trailer, which was believed to be intended for smuggling into Thailand via an illegal base.

“The driver, a 38-year-old local man, who is suspected to be the delivery person for the coconuts, was also arrested.

“The case is being investigated under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Act 1965, while the suspect and seized goods have been taken to the Pengkalan Kubor police station for further action,“ he said in a statement today.