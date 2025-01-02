GOF foils cattle smuggling attempt in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 13 cows from Thailand in an operation at Kampung Bakong here earlier this morning.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Aris Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said that during the operation codenamed Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan at 2.35 am, his team intercepted an Isuzu lorry driven by a man behaving suspiciously.

He said an inspection revealed that the lorry was carrying 13 cows, weighing over 8,450 kilogrammes, without any valid documentation.

“The suspect, a 47-year-old Malay man, is believed to have acted as a transporter, delivering the cattle to the local market,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Aris Azhan said that the total value of the seized goods, including the vehicle, was estimated at RM226,750, and the case was being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animal Act 1953.