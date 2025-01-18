KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) foiled two separate smuggling attempts involving ornamental and other plants valued at over RM900,000, on Thursday and yesterday.

Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said that during Thursday’s Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan, the team stopped a lorry driven by a suspicious individual at a roadblock on Lalang Pepuyu, Tanah Merah.

“Around 5.30 pm, a 25-year-old man, believed to be a courier, was detained. The lorry contained 1,500 types of seedlings believed to be smuggled from Thailand.

“The plants were all infested with mold and pests,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the estimated value of the seized goods, including the vehicle, was RM215,000. The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).

The second incident took place at Chabang Empat Tumpat at 12.15 am yesterday.

GOF personnel intercepted a lorry carrying 3,800 orchid seedlings of various types and two boxes of bamboo stakes, suspected to have also been smuggled from Thailand without valid documentation.

Nik Ros Azhan stated that two men, aged 37 and 34, who are believed to be the couriers, were arrested.

“The estimated value of the seized goods, including the vehicle, is RM720,300. The case is being investigated under the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).