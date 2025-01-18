SOCIAL media users have lauded the swift action of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry after a TikTok video revealed an enforcement raid on a house selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) illegally.

The raid in Perak resulted in the confiscation of five filled LPG gas cylinders and four empty ones that were stored inside the house.

The homeowner admitted to selling the gas for RM27 each.

“This is crazy work. If there’s a fire, the whole village will burn down!” an officer is heard saying in the viral video, referencing the dangerous storage conditions.

The operation was launched following public complaints, according to an officer in the video.

The individual involved was found to have violated the Control of Supplies Act 1961, prompting immediate action by the ministry.

The raid drew applause from netizens.

One user called jengka14pahang commented, “Well done, Perak KPDN.”

“Well done, KPDN Perak!” Sitikb@1883 wrote.

Many others encouraged the authorities to intensify efforts across Perak, expressing concern about similar illegal activities taking place in the area.

Halimah Ab latiff commented: “KPDN Selangor, please check Bukit Beruntung. Gas is being stored in a flat house.”