MOT to enforce road ban on goods vehicles during CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-day road ban on goods vehicles will be enforced in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration to alleviate traffic congestion and minimise the risk of accidents.

Transport Ministry (MOT), in a statement, said the ban will be in effect on Jan 27 and 28 (before the celebrations) and Feb 1 and 2 (after the festivities).

It said the ban was introduced due to the expected increase in private vehicle traffic, as many would return to their hometown for the celebration.

“In addition, the National Speed Limit Reduction Order will be enforced from Jan 28 to Feb 2 as part of the Royal Malaysia Police’s Op Selamat operation,” the statement read.

According to MOT, the Road Transport Department would heighten enforcement efforts nationwide through the Chinese New Year 2025 operation and integrated operations with other enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the ban.

The ministry also advised all motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and prioritise safety while on the road.