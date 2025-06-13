KOTA BHARU: The 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) has seized RM462,000 worth of goods, including a trailer and 28,000kg of smuggled rice, near Jalan Kampung Air Gatal in Tanah Merah.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the trailer was intercepted around 7.30am during ‘Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan’, after officers observed suspicious activity.

“A check of the vehicle uncovered a large load of white rice believed to have been smuggled from Thailand for distribution on the local market,” he said in a statement today.

The trailer’s driver and his assistant, both locals, were detained and are suspected of acting as couriers in the smuggling operation.

The case is being investigated under Section 20 of the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 and the seized goods have been handed over to the Kelantan National Padi and Rice Central Storage facility.