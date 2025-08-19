A Malaysian woman’s farewell post has struck a chord online after she revealed her basic salary stayed at RM1,785 despite working at the same company for five years.

In a Threads post, she wrote:

“Basic salary RM1,700, finally signing off. Thank you for 5 years where it never increased by more than RM50.

“Wish me well as I explore more opportunities.”

She also included a screenshot of her July payslip, which confirmed her basic pay at RM1,785.

The story quickly went viral as Malaysians flooded the comments with both sympathy and advice.

One user wrote: “5 years and salary not even reach 2k? This company’s increment is so stingy. Should’ve resigned earlier. Anyway, all the best in your future!”

Another shared a similar experience: “Same here sis! I stayed at my old company almost 6 years. Only got increments twice, not even 2%. I resigned without a backup plan and got a better offer after one month. Alhamdulillah now I’m earning what I wanted. InshaAllah your turn will come, bigger blessings are waiting.”

Others encouraged patience and faith: “I once stayed in a job with underpaid salary. With patience and prayers, Alhamdulillah I eventually got an offer with double the pay. The key is prayers and patience.”