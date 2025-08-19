Geely’s Livan Auto unveils the Smurf Micro EV

GEELY’s sub-brand Livan Auto has pulled the covers off its latest creation, the Livan Smurf, a compact all-electric city car designed to capture urban buyers with its small footprint and charming styling.

The Smurf is essentially a rebadged version of the Geely Panda Mini EV, which has already proven its popularity in China with over 101,000 units sold between January and July this year. With its playful design and affordable pricing, Livan is positioning the Smurf as an accessible entry point into the growing micro-EV segment.

From the outside, the Smurf carries a boxy silhouette that suits its urban role. The closed-off front grille is narrow and is paired with distinctive “Forest Spirit Eye” headlights that lend the car an expressive, cartoon-like face. A silver bumper accent creates what looks like a smiling mouth, and the centrally mounted charging port is neatly integrated into the front. At the side, the profile remains flat, with the option of single-tone or dual-tone finishes, while 14-inch “Vibrant Pinwheel” alloy wheels complete the look.

Inside, simplicity defines the cabin. The rounded design theme is paired with three available colour schemes: Sakura Pink, Castle Grey, and Forest Green. The layout includes a two-spoke steering wheel, a rotary gear selector, and a floating central display, while practical touches such as external hooks have also been added for daily convenience.

In terms of size, the Smurf is truly compact. Measuring 3,100mm long, 1,558mm wide, and 1,610mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,015mm, slightly smaller than a Perodua Axia. It weighs just 815 kg, while its unibody construction allows for short overhangs of 553 mm at the front and 532 mm at the rear. With approach and departure angles of 25 and 35 degrees respectively, and tyres sized 155/65R14, it offers a surprising degree of manoeuvrability for such a small car. Safety is supported by an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

Under the skin, the Smurf is powered by a single electric motor producing 40hp, enabling a top speed of 100km/h. While official battery specifications have yet to be confirmed, industry estimates suggest a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) pack of around 17 kWh, providing a CLTC driving range of roughly 200km.

Livan Auto is expected to launch the Smurf with pricing below 36,000 yuan (around RM21,167), making it one of the most affordable EVs on the market. With its combination of cuteness, practicality, and low cost, the Smurf is set to appeal strongly to first-time buyers and city dwellers seeking an inexpensive yet stylish electric runabout.