Madani housing campaign to boost growth, says Nga

PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is set to roll out the Madani Home Ownership campaign, aimed at spurring economic growth and boosting related industries.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative could spur growth in as many as 200 industries tied to housing and construction.

“With the Madani Home Ownership campaign, every Malaysian can own their dream home,” Nga told reporters after a press conference held following an engagement session with stakeholders nationwide in conjunction with Budget 2026 yesterday.

Also present were his deputy minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and ministry secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib.

Nga stressed that the government’s priority is not simply imposing a ceiling price for houses, but raising household incomes in line with Malaysia’s high-income nation aspirations.

“Don’t focus on the wrong thing. We want to focus on how to raise the people’s income.”

Among the new mechanisms being considered to tackle affordable housing and living costs is the use of advanced construction technology to shorten project timelines.

Nga also announced he will table the first reading of the Urban Renewal Act this Thursday, with the second and third readings scheduled for Aug 27.

“This is the new direction for the country to ensure that our cities continue to develop sustainably. We have held 101 engagement sessions with stakeholders, and the Act has been referred twice to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee.”

He added that under the ‘traffic light’ system he introduced, local councils performing well will receive more funds, while underperforming ones risk budget cuts.

“For those in the green, we will double their budgets, those in yellow, we will reconsider, while for those in red, I’m sorry, but their allocations will be withdrawn.”

The ministry is also eyeing an additional RM1 billion allocation for public cleaning next year, with plans for 20% of vehicles used in city cleaning to be electric by 2027, in line with Malaysia’s net zero carbon emissions target.

Looking ahead to Budget 2026, Nga said the ministry will propose 10 new initiatives focused on national development, including 10,000 public infrastructure projects.

“Our strong track record last year saw us deliver 6,011 public facility projects, from recreational parks and public markets to food courts, hawker centres and toilets.”

More than 300 stakeholders attended the engagement session, with over 30 representatives putting forward 50 proposals. Nga said he will present these to the Finance Ministry on Sept 4 for consideration in Budget 2026.