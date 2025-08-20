Malaysia mediates Cambodia-Thailand border ceasefire as ASEAN chair

KUALA LUMPUR: Cambodia and Thailand have jointly requested Malaysia’s assistance in accelerating ceasefire monitoring along their shared border.

Both nations reached out to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as ASEAN chair.

The leaders seek to implement mechanisms that will secure lasting peace in the disputed border regions.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet confirmed his direct communication with Anwar Ibrahim regarding ceasefire progress.

“I had a phone call with His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, regarding the progress of the implementation of the ceasefire,“ Manet stated.

“We also discussed the need for a quick establishment of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) and the operation of the Interim Observer Team (IOT).”

“Both are important mechanisms for effectively monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire,“ Manet added in his official Facebook post.

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai similarly discussed IOT operations with Malaysia’s leader.

Phumtham emphasized Thailand’s commitment to the agreed framework from the August 7 General Border Committee Meeting.

“I reaffirmed that Thailand wishes for the IOT, which has only recently begun its work, to operate in accordance with the principles and framework agreed at the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting on Aug 7.”

“I further proposed that the upcoming GBC meeting, scheduled for next month, could review the IOT’s operations if necessary,“ Phumtham noted.

The Thai leader expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s facilitation role in the peace process.

Phumtham acknowledged Malaysia’s readiness to support Thailand’s peaceful conflict resolution efforts through bilateral consultations.

This diplomatic movement follows the ceasefire agreement brokered in Putrajaya on July 28.

The agreement ended five days of intense fighting between Cambodian and Thai forces.

Malaysia initiated the ceasefire with observation support from both the United States and China.

The primary goal remains swift de-escalation of tensions and regional stability preservation.

Officials from both countries attended follow-up meetings in Kuala Lumpur and Thailand’s Trat Province.

These meetings involved top military officials from the Regional Border Committee.

Both nations now work toward formalizing a permanent ceasefire arrangement.

The recent hostilities stem from disputes over unmarked border areas between the two countries.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence reported improved security conditions along the border.

“The situation along the frontline areas covering Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey provinces remains calm and under the firm control of our forces,“ stated ministry spokesperson Lt Gen Maly Socheata. - Bernama