KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle ornamental plants from a neighbouring country by intercepting a lorry carrying over 2,000 bonsai trees during an operation dubbed ‘Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan’ in the KTJ Pos JP1 Pak Teh Kana area here on Tuesday.

Its commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said that members of the GOF 18th Battalion conducted the seizure at 7.20 pm as a result of a routine patrol in the nearby border area.

“The inspection of the lorry found 2,780 bonsai trees suspected to be brought in from Thailand without any valid documents.

“These trees are believed to contain pests and diseases that can threaten local crops,“ he said in a statement today.

He also said that the 29-year-old lorry driver, a local man, was detained for further investigation, while the total value of the seizure, including the vehicle, was estimated at RM1.31 million.

“The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167), and all seized items have been handed over to the Kelantan Plant Biosecurity Division for further action,“ he also said.

Nik Ros Azhan added said that the GOF will continue to enhance monitoring and operations at the country’s borders to curb smuggling activities that could jeopardise the country’s biosecurity, particularly in the agriculture and plantation sectors.

He urged the public to report any information related to smuggling activities to the authorities to help maintain the country’s safety and well-being.