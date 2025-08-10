GOF foils smuggling of 16,000kg pork carcasses in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 16,000 kilogrammes of pork carcasses into Malaysia.

The interception occurred along Jalan Besar Kampung Apal on the Kelantan-Terengganu Highway during a routine inspection.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the lorries lacked valid documentation for the meat.

Authorities suspect the pork originated from Thailand and was destined for local markets in Malaysia.

Three individuals, including two drivers and a lorry attendant, were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.

All suspects are Indian nationals aged between 23 and 46 years old.

The seized items, including the two lorries, have an estimated total value of RM1.04 million.

The Terengganu Veterinary Department has taken custody of the confiscated goods for further investigation.

The case is being probed under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953, which regulates the import and export of animal products.

This operation highlights ongoing efforts by Malaysian authorities to curb illegal meat smuggling activities. – Bernama