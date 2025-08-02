KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Tenggara Brigade foiled an attempt to smuggle 317,000 coconuts with an estimated value of RM1.3 million in eight trailers in Kelantan yesterday.

Its commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said 13 men, 19 to 70, who were drivers and attendants, were also arrested at three different locations in Tumpat, between 3 am and 8 am yesterday.

“Checks of the trailers revealed 317,000 coconuts without valid purchase documents,” he said in a statement today, adding that investigations revealed that the coconuts were procured from Batu Pahat, Johor and believed to be due to be smuggled into Thailand.

The estimated total of all seizures were estimated to be RM8.3 million and the case was being investigated under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority Act 1965, he said.

The seized items and suspects have been taken to the Pengkalan Kubor GOF Comtek for further action, he added.