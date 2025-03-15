GOF seizes nearly RM1.4 million worth of firecrackers in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized nearly RM1.4 million worth of firecrackers and fireworks in a raid in Kampung Bunohan, Tumpat, yesterday.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure, conducted around 6.45pm under Op Taring Charlie, followed an inspection of a lorry in front of a premises, which was found to be carrying dozens of boxes of firecrackers and fireworks.

According to him, the documents presented by the premises owner appeared dubious, prompting the police to seize all the items and detain a 31-year-old local man during the operation.

The case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, he added.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros Azhan the GOF foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,040 saplings worth RM104,000 at an illeagal base in Kampung Lubok Gong, Rantau Panjang yesterday.

“A lorry was detained under Op Taring Wawasan at around 10.15 pm, and an inspection revealed that the trees were believed to have been brought in through an illegal base.

“A 53-year-old local man, suspected to be the transporter of the plants, was also detained. The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167),” he said.