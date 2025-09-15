GOF seizes RM1.36 million worth of Thai rice at Malaysia-Thailand border

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force Southeast Brigade has confiscated 338,303 kilogrammes of Thai rice valued at approximately 1.36 million ringgit in a series of smuggling incidents along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid revealed that the seized contraband included 329,922 kilogrammes of white rice worth 1.3 million ringgit and 8,381 kilogrammes of glutinous rice valued at 59,600 ringgit.

Authorities detained 44 individuals, including 41 men and three women, for their alleged involvement in these smuggling attempts from January 1 to September 12 this year.

All cases are currently under investigation pursuant to the Customs Act 1967 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Nik Ros Azhan emphasised the force’s unwavering commitment to intensifying border operations against rice smuggling activities that threaten local market stability and public welfare.

He stated that the GOF will not compromise with any party attempting to exploit the situation through rice smuggling due to national food security concerns.

The commander confirmed that integrated intelligence operations and patrols with other agencies will continue to maintain border control against smuggling activities. – Bernama