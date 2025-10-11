GOF seizes RM1.49 million in illegal e-cigarettes in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force has confiscated electronic cigarettes valued at 1.49 million ringgit during a surveillance operation in Kampung Parit Air, Rantau Panjang.

Acting GOF Southeast Brigade commander ACP Ijid Landu Binju stated that a GOF team detained a lorry suspected of carrying prohibited goods during Ops Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

An inspection of the lorry revealed several boxes wrapped in yellow plastic containing 9,940 units of electronic cigarette devices with various flavours.

All the devices are suspected of violating the Trade Descriptions Order due to missing required certificates and MS SIRIM stamps.

The 25-year-old male lorry driver was detained for investigation and is believed to be transporting the devices to the local market.

The seized items have been handed over to the Kelantan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(2)(a) of the Trade Descriptions Order Act 2022. – Bernama