KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) continues to tighten border controls following the seizure of RM2.64 million worth of ornamental plants and a lorry in “Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan” in Kampung Gual Tinggi, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made by a team from Battalion 9 from a lorry during a patrol.

He said a search of the lorry found it was carrying 8,000 Pandanus saplings and 138 Heliconia SP saplings, suspected of being brought into the country without valid documents, in the cargo compartment of the vehicle.

“These ornamental plants are believed to be at risk of carrying harmful insects and diseases that could threaten the local agricultural industry if they do not go through the prescribed quarantine process,” he said in a statement today.

It is understood that exotic plant species such as Pandanus and Heliconia are popular in landscapes, but can be a medium for the spread of fungi and foreign insects that are difficult to control

Nik Ros Azhan said the lorry driver, aged 26, was arrested to facilitate the investigation under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).

The suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the Kelantan Agriculture Department for further action, including health analysis of the plants, he added.