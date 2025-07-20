GOF seizes RM317k worth of smuggled frozen chicken feet in Padang Besar

KANGAR: The General Operations Force (GOF) intercepted a smuggling operation involving frozen chicken feet worth RM317,520 near the Padang Besar Duty-Free Complex. The seizure occurred last Friday along Jalan Baru Sadao, where officers discovered 2,646 cartons of the illicit goods.

Northern Brigade GOF Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim confirmed the operation was conducted by the 18th Battalion under ‘Op Taring Wawasan Kedah/Perlis’ following a tip-off. Authorities observed a Volvo container lorry transferring cargo to two Thailand-registered pickup trucks before uncovering the frozen poultry products.

“The seized items were believed to be destined for a neighbouring country,“ said Shahrum. The confiscation included the lorry and both pickup trucks, raising the total seizure value to RM1.42 million.

A 48-year-old local man, identified as the lorry driver, was arrested to assist in investigations. All seized items and the suspect were handed over to the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) for further action. - Bernama