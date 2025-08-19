GOF seizes RM400,000 worth of smuggled Thai rice in Perak

IPOH: The Ulu Kinta General Operations Force intercepted a trailer lorry smuggling 33,500 kg of white Thai rice valued at RM400,000.
The seizure occurred in Gerik during an operation conducted between 3.15 pm and 5.45 pm yesterday.
A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.
GOF Northern Brigade commander SAC Shahrum Hashim confirmed the arrest and seizure in a statement today.
The trailer was carrying 670 gunny sacks of rice, each weighing 50 kg, destined for a warehouse in Perak.
The case is being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Control of Paddy and Rice Act 1994. - Bernama