Police hunt Indonesian man over alleged stabbing of ex wife in Banting

SHAH ALAM: Police are actively searching for an Indonesian man wanted for questioning regarding the alleged stabbing of his ex wife in Banting yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed the suspect is believed to have fled with the knife potentially used in the attack.

“The motive for the incident is believed to be that the 45 year old was dissatisfied with the victim, also an Indonesian, after their divorce,“ he stated in an official release.

Mohd Akmalrizal added that “the suspect also claimed that the victim’s employer had influenced her not to reconcile their marriage.”

Authorities have identified the wanted individual as Sanusi Saripin, who divorced the victim one year ago.

Yesterday’s violent incident occurred at approximately 8.50 am along Jalan Redan Kanchong Darat in Banting.

The 44 year old female victim suffered internal bleeding from an abdominal stab wound during the attack.

She received immediate medical attention and was transported to Banting Hospital for treatment.

Police have engaged additional resources including the forensic unit from Selangor Police Headquarters and the Bukit Aman K9 Unit to assist in the investigation.

This case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by using a dangerous weapon or means. – Bernama