Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 enhances child protection

PUTATAN: The Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 prioritises enhanced legal protection for children involved in criminal cases as victims, with special focus on sexual crimes.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said announced that all child victims will receive automatic legal aid and support, including legal companions and defence representation where needed.

She confirmed instructing the Legal Affairs Division to ensure children are never left to navigate the legal system alone.

“In the aspect of this new act to provide legal services to children, we must provide automatic assistance, legal companion for them,” she told reporters after officiating the Justice On Wheels (JOW) programme at Dewan Sri Putatan.

Azalina added that priority would be given to all children requiring legal defence, including those with disabilities.

The bill replaces the Legal Aid Act 1971 and introduces a more inclusive public defence service.

It extends legal aid to all children regardless of citizenship status.

Chapter 4 of the bill allows legal companions to advise guardians or protectors on legal issues during proceedings listed in the Third Schedule.

Azalina stressed the need for greater legal rights awareness, particularly around under-reported issues like child sexual abuse.

She revealed writing to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek about establishing a collaborative platform between schools and the Legal Affairs Division.

“I emphasised the need to ensure schools are aware of their reporting obligations,” she said.

Azalina warned that schools with certain knowledge must report incidents or face liability.

She pointed out that expecting everything related to children to fall solely under the Child Commissioner and Child Act would be unfair.

The Legal Affairs Division is seeking budget allocation from the Ministry of Finance next year for national legal awareness campaigns.

“It’s not enough to have courts and lawyers; the public must know their rights and the laws that protect children,” she added. – Bernama