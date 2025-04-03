KUALA LUMPUR: The Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal (GITT) is expected to go into trial operation on March 15, serving as a drop-off point for passengers arriving from the East Coast, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that if the GITT can be fully operational by the end of this month, it will help reduce congestion at the Bandar Tasik Selatan Integrated Terminal (TBS) during the Aildilfitri festive season.

According to Loke, the GITT will begin passenger pick-up services a week later.

“The ministry, together with the Public Works Department, will conduct a final inspection by the end of next week,“ he told reporters after inspecting the terminal and the interconnectivity of its infrastructure with the LRT and ERL services here today.

Loke said passengers can purchase their bus tickets at the TBS as ticket counters at the GITT have not yet opened.

“Besides express buses, the terminal also connects to intercity buses and is integrated with the Gombak LRT Station. Additionally, the construction for the Gombak ECRL Station is underway,“ he said, adding that the railway project has now reached 79 per cent completion.

He said besides convenience stores, food and beverage outlets and a multipurpose hall, the GITT will also have dedicated platforms to facilitate the movement of persons with disabilities (PwD).

“When passengers purchase tickets, there is a feature that allows them to indicate if they are a PwD. The system will capture this information, ensuring that the bus is assigned to a PwD-friendly platform,“ he added.