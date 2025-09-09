Good governance and anti-corruption key to Malaysia’s economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economic growth efforts cannot succeed through economic strength alone but must combine with good governance and continuous action against leakages and corruption.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that history shows many countries face difficulties when corruption and abuse of power take root despite having ample funds and economic strength.

He expressed gratitude to colleagues from ministries, government-linked companies and the private sector for showing courage and determination to clean up the machinery from tendencies to disregard rules.

Anwar delivered these remarks during his keynote address at the Asian Confederation of Institutes of Internal Auditors Conference 2025.

He emphasised that the role of accountants and internal auditors remains central in addressing challenges like pandemics, economic uncertainty or technological disruption regardless of government stability or wealth.

The Prime Minister noted that prominent audit firms and rating agencies have faced scrutiny due to lack of integrity and complicity with excesses driven purely by greed.

Accountability must remain the core pillar to ensure the practice of a responsible and incorruptible government according to his address.

Malaysia’s ambition to achieve high-income status and build a competitive economy requires confidence in institutions which auditors help safeguard.

Anwar stressed the necessity to act with transparency, accountability and trust as these foundations allow institutions to endure when tested.

He highlighted that checks and balances are not optional with auditors playing key roles based on their capability and integrity.

The Prime Minister consistently emphasises the need for integrity across political leaders, civil servants and auditors to maintain accountability at the core of their work. – Bernama