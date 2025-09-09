BNM international reserves rise to US$122.7 billion as of August 29

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s international reserves increased marginally to US$122.7 billion as of August 29, 2025, from US$122 billion recorded on August 15, 2025.

The central bank stated that the reserves position is sufficient to finance 4.8 months of imports of goods and services, and is 0.9 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves at US$109.1 billion, the International Monetary Fund’s reserve position at US$1.3 billion, special drawing rights at US$5.9 billion, gold at US$4.1 billion, and other reserve assets at US$2.3 billion.

Total assets amounted to RM610.68 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including special drawing rights at RM518.67 billion.

Other asset components included Malaysian government papers at RM13.62 billion, deposits with financial institutions at RM1.86 billion, and loans and advances at RM27.62 billion.

The asset breakdown also included land and buildings at RM4.57 billion and other assets at RM44.33 billion.

Total capital and liabilities amounted to RM610.68 billion, comprising paid-up capital at RM100 million and reserves at RM196.00 billion.

Other liabilities included currency in circulation at RM172.44 billion, deposits by financial institutions at RM115.64 billion, and federal government deposits at RM10.72 billion.

The remaining liabilities comprised other deposits at RM75.26 billion, Bank Negara papers at RM9.26 billion, allocation of special drawing rights at RM27.78 billion, and other liabilities at RM3.48 billion. – Bernama