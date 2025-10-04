KUALA LUMPUR: The victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights placed at the temporary relief centre at the Putra Heights mosque are satisfied with its facilities and operations, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Saifuddin Nasution said government agencies involved are working together to ensure the relief centre remains a supportive and comfortable environment for the victims after their traumatic ordeal.

He said the Home Ministry had deployed the police and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) to ground zero from day one, in addition to operating the National Registration Department (JPN) and Immigration Department counters at the relief centre to assist with the replacement of important documents.

Saifuddin Nasution said that when the victims chose to utilise these services, he felt a sense of relief that the ministry could offer assistance, even in a small capacity. However, he stressed that what mattered most was approaching them with care and empathy.

“The government and non-governmental organisations have also provided counselling services... Some children of the victims are still dealing with trauma, even though the incident occurred a few days ago.

“This is where it’s important for us to address not only food, water and shelter, but also the mental and psychological impact,” he told newsmen after visiting the victims at the relief centre, which currently houses 361 individuals from 95 families.

According to the data shared with the media, a total of 443 transactions and 291 consultations were conducted by the mobile MEKAR JPN bus counters at the relief centre between April 3-6, including 172 identification card replacements, 249 birth certificates and seven marriage certificates.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution also said that one of the concerns raised by victims during his visit was the challenge of paying high rental deposits when seeking temporary accommodation.

“Although many initiatives were provided by the (Federal) and Selangor governments, including covering up to RM2,000 per month for six months of rent, some of them are still being charged two to three months’ deposit by landlords when they find a place,” he said.

“Landlords who continue to maintain the usual arrangement of three months’ deposit complicate their situation. This is one of the issues we heard directly when we went down to the ground,” he added.

Also present were the Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan and Rela director-general Lokman Effendi Ramli.

The gas pipeline fire, which broke out at 8.10 am on April 1, caused flames that reached over 30 metres high, with temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to extinguish the fire completely.