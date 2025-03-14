ARAU: The government aims to generate RM9 billion from the sale of treated rubberwood through the replanting programme under the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said RISDA had taken proactive steps through the proposed implementation of a large-scale rubber planting programme (TGBB) to reduce the number of abandoned rubber plantations, which will be managed by Syarikat RISDA Plantation Sdn Bhd.

“This is expected to reduce the area of ​​abandoned rubber plantations, which is 400,000 hectares nationwide. RISDA needs to be more aggressive in guiding entrepreneurs under its agency in efforts to increase smallholders’ income sources, other than relying on rubber production,” he said.

He said this at the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development’s (KKDW) Santunan Kasih Ramadan 2025 event at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Perlis branch here today. Also present was RISDA chairman Manndzri Nasib.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said RISDA is striving to increase the country’s latex output as it wants to replace the annual latex import of RM6 billion, particularly from neighbouring countries.

“Smallholders produce more than 80 per cent of the country’s rubber production while rubber plantations owned by large companies only produce less than 20 per cent... in terms of latex, we used to also produce latex, now we are importers of this latex,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to a media statement issued by RISDA in conjunction with the event, RISDA distributed dividends in 2024 to 1,776 participants of the Clustered New Plantation Scheme (RTBB) programme totalling RM10.99 million, with each recipient earning an average of RM5,061 per hectare.

“The value of this dividend increased by 69 per cent compared to last year’s amount of RM6.49 million. It is a reflection of the proactive efforts of KKDW and RISDA in ensuring that smallholders enjoy the best returns,” it added.

The statement also said that RISDA is allocating RM3.7 million for RISDA’s development programme in Perlis this year to ensure smallholders in the state are empowered through the strategic development programmes that have been drawn up.

At the event, four mosques in Perlis - Masjid Al-Ikram Kampung Sena in the Arau parliamentary constituency; Masjid Al-Munir Batu 5, Kuala Perlis (Kangar parliamentary constituency); Masjid Al-Hakim Padang Malau (Padang Besar parliamentary constituency); and Masjid An-Nur UiTM Perlis branch - each received RM3,000 contribution from KKDW through RISDA.