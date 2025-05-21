KUALA LUMPUR: The government remains firmly committed to supporting and strengthening policies and initiatives aligned with Bumiputera economic aspirations, to ensure lasting benefits for both current and future generations.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a follow-up discussion with key stakeholders will be held this Friday to further refine the direction and implementation of the agenda.

“As a nation that upholds balance and stability as foundations of development, efforts to narrow economic disparities between communities must be pursued with strong and coordinated commitment, across ministries, agencies, and the private sector,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid, who chaired the 2024 Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB), said this after reviewing a presentation by Economic Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron on the “One-Year Post-KEB 2024 Retreat” at his office today.

Held from Feb 29 to March 2 last year, KEB 2024 outlined more than 80 resolutions aimed at enhancing Bumiputera socio-economic empowerment.

These resolutions were the result of engagement sessions conducted through 10 clusters covering various key areas during the three-day congress.