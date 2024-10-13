Gov’t identifying administrative weaknesses to ensure more efficient civil service - PM Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The government is identifying weaknesses within the country’s administration to ensure that civil servants can carry out their duties more efficiently, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that he constantly monitors administrative shortcomings and finds that the public service in the country is still not fully satisfactory.

“The newly appointed Chief Secretary to the Government can apply strong pressure... I am personally monitoring the situation,” he said in his speech during the opening of the 78th Annual General Meeting of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) here today.

The Prime Minister said that the monitoring includes hospitals, schools, and matters related to registration applications and licences from local authorities.

“Even though there have been improvements, the results are still not satisfactory in many areas. There are still leaks... that is why the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is making arrests regularly, because corruption is still present. When there is corruption, it increases business costs,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar also stressed that the approval process for housing projects must be expedited without any delays caused by specific payments.

“We can save millions of ringgit if we perform our duties more efficiently.

“This is a challenge for me and my responsibility, along with my fellow Cabinet ministers, to remind them because, at present, people are seeing that there has already been a shift in how the Malaysian government operates,” he said.