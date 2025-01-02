BINTULU: The government is prepared to increase financial allocations to support flood-affected residents across the state, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said today.

He said the matter will be brought to the Cabinet for deliberation to assess the full impact of the flooding and determine the required assistance for affected areas.

“We will review the situation in the Cabinet, but I have already allocated RM10 million. If this amount proves insufficient, we will increase the allocation as needed to ensure comprehensive assistance throughout Sarawak,” he told a press conference after visiting several temporary relief centres here today.

During a visit to Miri yesterday, Abang Johari approved an additional RM10 million allocation for the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) to facilitate relief efforts for flood victims.

He also extended his appreciation to various organisations, including private sector contributors, for their generous support towards JPBN’s relief initiatives.

In addition, he acknowledged the dedication of frontline responders from various government agencies and departments, as well as elected representatives who have actively visited affected areas to assess the situation and provide assistance.