PUTRAJAYA: The government has successfully repaired and constructed 34,470 housing units over the past two years, with a total allocation of RM1.02 billion, said Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming.

He said of this total, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) repaired 4,814 housing units and built 245 new ones, with an allocation of RM104.4 million.

He also noted that the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has concurrently repaired 23,458 housing units and built 5,953 new ones, with an allocation of RM920.4 million, since last year.

“This demonstrates the MADANI government’s unwavering commitment to improving the living standards of the people, particularly the poor and hardcore poor,” Nga said in a statement today.

Additionally, Nga highlighted that the KKDW, through PLANMalaysia, has taken proactive measures to empower rural communities, via the Spatial Characteristics of Rural Malaysia System (S-CHARMs), which has compiled data on 19,474 village boundaries and profiles.

S-CHARMs has been integrated with the National Level Village Profile System (SPKPN), under KKDW’s purview, to enhance planning and development efforts, particularly in providing public facilities and infrastructure for village areas.

“S-CHARMs will expedite the implementation of basic facilities and infrastructure projects while supporting rural development planning with accurate data,” Nga added.